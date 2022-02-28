Detroit Lions 2022 scouting combine preview: Linebackers

This is the eighth installment of a multi-part series previewing the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The event will be broadcast over four days on the NFL Network, Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 6. Today, we'll look at the off-ball linebackers.

Lions’ pre-free agency needs

Detroit has some difficult decisions to make at linebacker ahead of the draft. Alex Anzalone and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, the team’s snap leaders at the position a year ago, are both scheduled to be unrestricted free agents. Neither are likely to break the bank, but retaining one or both could be indicative of how much the franchise feels the need to upgrade an area of weakness.