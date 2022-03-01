Detroit Lions 2022 scouting combine preview: Tight ends

This is the ninth installment of a multi-part series previewing the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The event will be broadcast over four days on the NFL Network, Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 6. Today, we'll look at the tight ends.

Lions’ pre-free agency needs

After finishing last season on inured reserve, T.J. Hockenson is expected to be back at full strength, ready to lead the way for his room in 2022. From a pass-catching perspective, he could easily top 100 receptions with a little more consistency and some better luck with his health. The biggest question with Hockenson is whether the team will pick up the fifth-year option or come to terms on a long-term contract extension.