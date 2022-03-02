Detroit Lions 2022 scouting combine preview: Cornerbacks

This is the 10th installment of a multi-part series previewing the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The event will be broadcast over four days on the NFL Network, Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 6. Today, we'll look at the cornerbacks.

Lions’ pre-free agency needs

How Detroit addresses cornerback will be one of the more intriguing roster conversations this offseason. They could do almost nothing and it wouldn’t be that much of a surprise. Amani Oruwariye is coming off a breakout season, intercepting six passes in 2021, and the hope is Jeff Okudah will fully recover from his torn Achilles, giving the Lions a promising starting tandem.