On the hunt for go-to receiver, Lions have much to study at scouting combine

Indianapolis — The Detroit Lions aren't hiding the fact they're in the market for an outside receiver, a go-to option capable of consistently winning one-on-one, who can be counted on in those gotta-have-it situations on third down and in the red zone.

For the better part of the decade, Detroit had the league's premier go-to guy in Calvin Johnson. And even the previous five seasons, Marvin Jones performed well enough in that role, catching 36 touchdowns during that stretch.