Combine wrap-up: Eye-popping efforts, Lions' options at No. 2 impress, enticing WR class

For all the talk of the NFL Scouting Combine falling out of favor in the evaluation process, both players and league decision-makers have been slow to abandon the annual event that's been held in Indianapolis since 1987.

Even with the proliferation and accessibility of GPS tracking data, which paints a more valuable portrait of a prospect, players enthusiastically talked all week about running their 40-yard dash. Plus, the specialized training that goes into combine prep remains a thriving industry.