Lions, receiver Josh Reynolds agree to new two-year contract

The Detroit Lions have re-signed another player ahead of free agency, agreeing to a two-year deal with wide receiver Josh Reynolds. According to the NFL Network, the pact is worth up to $12 million with its incentives.

A midseason waiver claim, Reynolds provided a significant boost to Detroit's receiving corps during the second half of the campaign. After being held without a catch in his debut with the team, he caught 16 balls for 259 yards and two scores the next four games.

"He kind of brings us something that is a little different, a little different flavor, just his size, his length, his speed, his ball skills," Lions coach Dan Campbell said during the season. "He’s a smart guy and he’s been a real good addition for us.

"I’ll tell you what, he’s a damn good teammate, too," Campbell continued. "You just watch him, he’s excited for one of his teammates and he’ll block. He gets in there and mixes it up and he’s excited for a teammate when he makes a play. Yeah, he’s been a good addition for us."

The re-signing bolsters Detroit's receiving depth ahead of free agency and the draft, but doesn't preclude the team from continuing to invest in the position during one or both of those offseason events.

More: Justin Rogers ranks and predicts contracts for the NFL's top 50 free agents

While Reynolds clearly has chemistry with Lions quarterback Jared Goff after playing together four seasons in Los Angeles, the team is still looking for a top-tier outside option.

"Whether that's a big guy, with a lot of strength and size, or whether that's a guy with elite quickness or speed, I think it comes a number of different ways," Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said last week. "But that's what we're looking for, is someone that outside the numbers, predominantly, can win a one-on-one. And if he's good at his job, dictates coverage, so they recognize where he is at all times, and start rolling (coverage) his way, which will open us up for the run game and everything else inside. That's really what we want."

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers