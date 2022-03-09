Punter Jack Fox headlines 13 exclusive-rights free agents tendered by Lions

The Detroit Lions extended tenders to 13 exclusive-rights free agents Wednesday, keeping several key special team contributors and backups in the fold heading into the new league year.

The following players were tendered by the Lions: Long snapper Scott Daly, punter Jack Fox, cornerback Mark Gilbert, safety JuJu Hughes, running back Godwin Igwebuike, wide receiver Tom Kennedy, guard Tommy Kraemer, defensive end Jessie Lemonier, offensive tackle Matt Nelson, kicker Riley Peterson, linebacker Anthony Pittman, cornerback Bobby Price and tight end Brock Wright.

An exclusive-rights free agent is a player who has two or fewer accrued seasons and has an expiring contract. A player gains an accrued season by being on the active roster or a team's injured reserve for six or more regular season games during a season.

After receiving a tender, an exclusive-rights free agent is prohibited from negotiating with another team. The tender is a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with a league- minimum salary ($705,000-$895,000).

