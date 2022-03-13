Lions reportedly agree to one-year deal with safety C.J. Moore

One of the bright spots for the Detroit Lions in 2021 was special teams. By most measures, the units were among the top-10 in the NFL, so it should come as no surprise the Lions are putting in an effort to keep the key pieces intact this offseason.

The team already re-signed two top special teams contributors in recent weeks, keeping fullback Jason Cabinda and linebacker Josh Woods in the fold. And on Sunday, they secured another piece, agreeing to a one-year deal with safety C.J. Moore, according to the NFL Network.

Moore, initially signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2019. He's appeared in 45 games for the Lions across the past three seasons, playing more than 800 special teams snaps during that stretch. In 2021, he finished tied for second on the team with eight tackles on kickoff and punt coverage.

The NFL Network reports the one-year contract is worth up to $2.4 million for the restricted free agent, which helps the Lions avoid having to use a contract tender to retain Moore's services.

With the re-signing of Moore, Cabinda and Woods, as well as tenders placed on exclusive-rights free agents Anthony Pittman, Godwin Igwebuike and Bobby Price, the Lions will return the players with the top-six snap counts on special teams from last season.

