Lions announce re-signing of 3, led by linebacker Alex Anzalone

Allen Park — Prior to adding any outside pieces, the Detroit Lions continued to focus their attention on bringing back several players from last year's team. On Monday, the Lions announced the re-signing of three more, a group headlined by linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Anzalone originally signed with the Lions last offseason, following coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn from New Orleans.

Anzalone ended up suffering a season-ending shoulder injury late in the year, costing him the final three games. Shoulder injuries have been an issue for him, previously costing him time both at the University of Florida and with the Saints.

Viewed as both a productive player and a culture builder, Anzalone was selected a team captain and started 14 games, playing a career-high 828 defense snaps and recording a personal-best 78 tackles. He also was leading the league in missed tackles at the time of the injury, according to Pro Football Focus.

Anzalone's re-signing maintains some continuity in Detroit's linebacker room, which will also return 2021 draft pick Derrick Barnes and special teams standouts Josh Woods and Anthony Pittman, who were both retained earlier this offseason.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who played more than 600 defensive snaps for the Lions last season, is scheduled to be a free agent Wednesday.

In addition to Anzalone, the Lions also announced they've re-signed safety Jalen Elliott and linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton.

Dion Hamilton, who was claimed off waivers in January 2021, missed last season after suffering a training camp injury. Elliott, an undrafted free agent in 2020, appeared in eight games for the Lions last season, including one start.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers