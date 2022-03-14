Lions re-up with backup QB Tim Boyle

Allen Park — The Lions checked another item off the team's offseason shopping list, re-securing backup quarterback Tim Boyle with a one-year, $2 million contract.

Initially signed by the Lions last March after spending his first three years in Green Bay, Boyle missed the first half of the season due to a broken thumb suffered in the preseason.

He returned Week 11, in time to make his first career start against the Cleveland Browns. He would end up starting two more games late in the year while Goff battled COVID and a knee injury.

"I think you're looking for a guy at that (backup quarterback) position that can move the offense," Lions coach Dan Campbell said last month at the scouting combine. "More than anything it's like, hey, he's not going to do anything that's going to hurt this team or hurt your offense, and he can function and he's going to get you into the right play with run checks, things of that nature..

"...We just need to make sure that this guy can move it, can move the ball, can move his offense," Campbell said. "I think that's what you're looking for, no more no less."

Boyle finished last season completing 64.9% of his passes for 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

"A lot of things that Tim does doesn’t show up in the stat column," former offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said in January. "He makes everyone around him better. ... His arm talent has always been there. His accuracy was good at times. Yeah, he threw some interceptions, (that's) lack of experience. The more this young man plays, the better he’s going to get. We’re fortunate to have him right now as our backup because if something happens to Jared, we know this guy can step in and he can play. And, yeah, he made some mistakes, but this is a type of player that learns from his mistakes and he gets better."

The re-signing of Boyle doesn't necessarily eliminate the Lions from taking a quarterback in the draft. The team carried three QBs on the roster last year with David Blough as the third-string option behind Goff and Boyle.

Detroit isn't expected to consider a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, but conceivably could with either the No. 32 selection at the end of the first round or the No. 34 choice early in second.

