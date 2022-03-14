Lions reach agreement to retain safety Tracy Walker

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are keeping another key piece of their defensive puzzle in place, agreeing to a new, three-year deal with safety Tracy Walker, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

A third-round pick out of Louisiana–Lafayette in 2018, Walker blossomed into a full-time starter his second season. He development hit a bump in the road when the team tried to change his role in 2020, but Walker rebounded, both mentally and physically, working under defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant last season.

"I thought he played good football for us and he really bought into everything that we’re doing," general manager Brad Holmes said in January. "I was really happy for him."

Starting 15 games and playing a career-high 882 defensive snaps, Walker topped 100 tackles for the second time in his career, pacing the Lions with 108 stops. He also added a sack, six pass defenses and an interception, which came in the season finale against Green Bay.

"Both him and I believe for as good as this year was, there is vast room for improvement," Pleasant said during the Senior Bowl in February. "Collectively, if we get a chance to work again in the future, you guys can see the same progression that maybe we've seen over the last year."

ESPN is reporting Walker's new deal is worth up to $25 million with $17 million guaranteed.