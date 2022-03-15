Lions gain three compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL Draft

Allen Park — Matching projections, the Detroit Lions were awarded three compensatory selections Tuesday for the upcoming NFL Draft. The Lions gained additional choices at the end of the third, fifth and sixth rounds, Nos. 97, 177 and 217 overall.

The formula awarding compensatory picks is based on free agents lost against those signed the previous offseason, as well as those players' contracts, playing time and postseason awards.

The only qualifying players added by the Lions last year were running back Jamaal Williams and wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Meanwhile, the team watched wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Jamal Agnew, linebacker Jarrad Davis and kicker Matt Prater sign with other franchises.

Golladay, who netted a four-year, $72 million contract from the New York Giants, helped the Lions secure the earliest of any of the 39 compensatory selections.

With the three additional picks, the Lions are now scheduled to have nine total, including five of the first 100 selections.

