Lions add depth at tight end, agreeing with former Saint Garrett Griffin

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions signed a New Orleans Saints tight end last offseason, but that didn't work out as Josh Hill opted for retirement a few weeks later. But that's not stopping the Lions from going that route again this year.

On Thursday, Detroit came to terms with Garrett Griffin, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. The deal will reunite Griffin with coach Dan Campbell, who coached the tight ends in New Orleans the first five years of Griffin's career.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of the Air Force in 2016, Griffin spent much of his first two seasons on the Saints practice squad and missed the 2019 campaign after landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

In 2021, Griffin appeared in a career-high 13 games. Primarily serving as a blocker, he finished the season with four catches for 39 yards. He also played more than 150 special teams snaps.

In Detroit, Griffin will join a room headed by former Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson. Griffin will compete for a job with a group of young options that include Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra, Jared Pinkney, Jordan Thomas and Matt Sokol.

