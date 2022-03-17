Watch: New Matthew Stafford commercial offers another nod to Detroit

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, fresh off a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, is featured in a new AT&T commercial where he once again tips his cap to his longtime how in Detroit.

The advertisement sees Stafford put in charge of a phone trade-in program at an AT&T store, which he likens to his situation going from Detroit to Los Angeles.

"Oh, I get it, so you can take your old phone, that you’ve had for 12 years and loved every minute of, and trade it in for something new that suits your life now?" Stafford asks the store staffer after she explains the trade-in promotion. "Then enjoy immediate success, even though you’ll never forget your old phone, ever?"

Stafford closes the short spot looking directly into the camera and offering a wink.

The No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft, Stafford played 12 seasons with the Lions before asking to be traded last offseason. The franchise acquiesced, shipping him to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks, a third-round choice and quarterback Jared Goff.

After failing to win a playoff game during his time with the Lions, Stafford led the Rams to the Super Bowl, throwing for 4,886 yards and matching a career-high with 41 touchdowns.