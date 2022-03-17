Report: Lions re-signing quarterback David Blough

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions quarterback room will have a familiar vibe in 2022 with the team set to re-sign David Blough, according to an ESPN report.

By retaining Blough, the Lions will be bringing back all three quarterbacks from last season's roster, as well as practice squader Steven Montez. The Lions re-signed backup Tim Boyle earlier in the week.

Boyle and Blough battled to back up starter Jared Goff in the preseason last year. Boyle appeared to have a slight edge in the competition as it neared the finish line, but ended up suffering a thumb injury that required surgery and sidelined him the first 10 weeks of the season.

That cleared the path for Blough to serve as Goff's backup to begin the year, but Blough never needed to throw a pass during that stretch. And when Goff was knocked from the lineup with an oblique injury in the middle of the season, Boyle returned to serve as the replacement.

Boyle ended up starting three games for the Lions in 2021, completing 64.9% of his throws for 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

Blough, who the Lions acquired days before the start of the 2019 season, started five games as a rookie that year, going winless while completing 54% of his 174 passing attempts for 984 yards, four touchdowns and six picks. He's thrown just 10 passes the past two years.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers