Lions sign former Ravens linebacker Chris Board

Allen Park — After a quiet weekend, the Lions added a second defensive piece Monday, agreeing to terms with former Ravens linebacker Chris Board, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

Undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2018, Board has spent his first four seasons with the Ravens, appearing in 63 out of a possible 64 regular season games. One of the team's top special teams contributors, he's averaged more than 300 snaps per year with those units.

He's twice finished in among the top-25 in the league in special teams tackles, tallying 11 stops on kickoff and punt coverage last season. Jalen Reeves-Maybin paced the Lions with 10 special teams tackles last season.

Additionally, Board has seen his defensive role increase with the Ravens the past couple seasons, culminating with a career-high 337 snaps in 2021. He primarily played on passing downs, dropping into coverage on 200 of those snaps, while rushing the passer as a blitzer on 60 others.

Following the loss of Reeves-Maybin in free agency, Board should provide an instant boost to Detroit's special teams, while competing for a starting job with Josh Woods and 2021 draft pick Derrick Barnes.

