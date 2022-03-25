A year after departure, Lions bringing back former first-round pick Jarrad Davis

Allen Park — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell never wanted to see Jarrad Davis leave without having a chance to work together, but the New York Jets' offer to the free-agent linebacker proved too rich for the Lions to match last offseason.

A year later, Campbell will get his chance with Detroit's former first-round draft pick as Davis re-signed with the Lions on Friday.

Shortly after taking the Lions coaching job last offseason, Campbell was highly complementary of Davis in multiple interviews.

"Look, I can't tell you what we're going to do in free agency, but when you state it like that, Jarrad Davis, there's something about that guy, man," Campbell told the Detroit News last February. "Things I hear about the way he was coached, and just knowing the ability and aggressiveness, he intrigues me. He pops off the tape and you feel like, man, can we help this guy? Can we make this guy a better player?"

Less than two months later, Davis accepted a one-year deal from the New York Jets for $5.5 million guaranteed.

In New York, Davis struggled to live up to that contract. He suffered an ankle injury in the preseason, which sidelined him the first eight games. He returned to start five of the final nine, tallying just 25 tackles and none for a loss.

In many ways, those struggles were a continuation from the end of his initial run in Detroit. In 2019, an ankle injury sidelined Davis twice, limiting him to 11 games and prohibiting him from building off his best season, when he tallied 100 tackles, 10 behind the line, 6.0 sacks, five pass defenses and a forced fumble in 2018.

The Lions declined the fifth-year option on Davis' rookie contract ahead of the 2020 campaign and shifted him to a backup role, in favor of free-agent addition Jamie Collins and 2019 second-round draft pick Jahlani Tavai, who were both viewed as better schematic fits for former coach Matt Patricia defense.

Davis would finish that year playing just 330 defense snaps, a little more than a third of his workload from his stellar 2018 season, tallying 46 tackles and a half sack.

Returning to the Lions after just a year away, Davis won't find too many familiar faces in the locker room. Among the linebacker group, only former undrafted free agent Anthony Pittman remains.

Davis also won't be walking into a situation where he'll be handed a starting job or even a promise of a significant defensive role. The team returns captain Alex Anzalone from last year. He started the first 14 games and played nearly every defensive snap prior to suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

The remaining playing time will likely be contested between last year's fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes, Josh Woods, the recently signed Chris Board and Davis. Pittman and Shaun Dion Hamilton will also compete to be in that mix, with the lingering possibility the team adds to the room via the draft.

