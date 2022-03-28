Sifting through various scenarios for Detroit Lions' first three picks in NFL Draft

Allen Park — NFL draft talk was briefly paused last week as the league went through its annual free-agency frenzy. And while signings will continue to trickle in for weeks, the significant spending already has taken place.

The thing about free agency is it shapes roster needs around the league. What was once a hole for a franchise might no longer be because the void was filled with a veteran. That, in turn, gives us insight on how those teams might approach the draft.