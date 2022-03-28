Lions tidbits from AFC coaches breakfast at NFL's Annual League Meeting

West Palm Beach, Fla. — The AFC coaches met with the media Monday morning at the NFL's Annual League Meeting and there were several tidbits that pertained to the Detroit Lions.

New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson was asked about how the team's approach to free agency, which included slapping the franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson and signing Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, impacted how the team would approach the No. 1 pick in April's draft.

"You know, the decisions to bring guys like Cam back are to protect your quarterback," Pederson said. "It has nothing to do with the draft. We want those guys to be — we want the offensive line to be solidified. We want guys up there that have been around. Cam is a big part of that, is going to be a big part of that, so we were excited to obviously retain him. But as it pertains to the draft, that's kind of its own separate deal right now."

Pederson followed up by saying he expects the team to continue adding to the offensive line via the draft, but didn't tip his hand on the Jaguars' plan at No. 1. The growing consensus is they'll pass on adding another tackle at the top, opting instead for Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. That will leave the Lions to consider alternatives at No. 2.

Pederson also discussed the departure of wide receiver DJ Chark, a player he never had the opportunity to coach in Jacksonville.

"DJ is one of the guys we wanted back," Pederson said. "I'm happy for DJ, obviously. He gets a chance to, really, the last couple of years, being sort of nicked up and injured, he gets a chance to compete and really help the Lions win. He was one of the guys, I know he has a good relationship with our quarterback (Trevor Lawrence), but again, the nature of the beast is you're going to lose some of these guys. I just wish all those guys the best."

Chark signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Lions this offseason and sounded as if he couldn't wait to get out of Jacksonville when he met with Detroit media a couple weeks back.

"I actually kept up with the Lions just because, at the time, we had like the same record or whatever, but the games looked completely different," Chark said. "I appreciated the hustle, the grit and the way that they preserved and went from tying games to winning games and playing better. I truly appreciate the way this staff kept that team together and have faith in those guys. I know that means a lot to them and I'm ready to be a part of it. I feel like it's definitely a different feel than what I've been experiencing."

Pederson wasn't the only coach complimentary of a former player who signed with the Lions this offseason. Ravens coach John Harbaugh raved about linebacker and special teams standout Chris Board.

"We loved Chris on our team for the last number of years," Harbaugh said. "... Chris came in and was impressive from day one. Complete football player. In terms of special teams, he's going to be a stalwart. He's a great special teams player and he's going to be a leader. He's also a very good linebacker. He's a good space linebacker, he's a good coverage linebacker. He's tough, he runs to the ball. They're getting a great guy and a heckuva football player."

Another linebacker the Lions signed, or re-signed, this offseason was Jarrad Davis. The former first-round pick spent last season with the New York Jets before returning to Detroit.

Jets coach Robert Saleh discussed how an offseason injury derailed Davis' run in New York before it really got started.

"I love J.D.," Saleh said. "I thought he was going to have a really good year. He had a really good OTAs, was having a really good training camp. Obviously, he hurt his ankle and really rushed himself back to be a part of the team. Any issues that he may have had during the season were really him playing on a bum ankle.

"Really excited for him to go back to Detroit and get another opportunity," Saleh continued. "Really thought he was going to have a good year last year before that injury. Tremendous individual, has his head in a really good spot, so really excited for him and his (opportunity)."

Saleh's comments echoed Davis' own assessment of last season, noting last week that he's had to learn attempting to rush back from injuries hurts both him and his team.

"Just playing with injuries has been something that I’ve had to really understand that that’s not always the route to go," Davis said. "As a competitor, as a football player, I want to be out there no matter what, but through my years of trying to do that, I’ve really understood that that’s not the route to go. That’s something that I have to own as a player. I have to be real.

"At the end of the day, your tape is king," Davis said. "What people see out there is what they’re going ultimately going to label you as. And that’s okay. For a long time that messes with you, but I get it. I really understand it now. I’ve done a lot of work to take care of myself now and get myself back to where I need to be."

Finally, the always loquacious Patriots coach Bill Belichick explained former Lions coach Matt Patricia's role since returning to his former, longtime employer last year.

"Broad role, very broad," Belichick said. "He does a lot of things. Helps me out in a lot of ways."

