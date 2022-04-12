Monday's NFL: Ex-Spartans QB Cousins wants to 'retire as a Viking'

Ben Goessling

Minnesota Star Tribune

If Kirk Cousins starts all 17 of the Vikings’ regular-season games this fall, he will tie Daunte Culpepper for the third-most starts by a quarterback in team history.

He reiterated Monday he wants to be with the team long enough to put his name even higher on that list.

Speaking to reporters on Monday for the first time since he signed his one-year contract extension on March 14, Cousins (Michigan State) said he wants to retire with the team that first signed him in 2018.

Though his name surfaced in some trade chatter this offseason, Cousins’ relationship with new coach Kevin O’Connell suggested he could remain in the Vikings’ plans. He said Monday his goal through the entire negotiation process was to stay with the team.

“The short answer for why I signed the contract extension is, I wanted to be a Minnesota Viking,” Cousins said. “I wanted to help create some cap space so that we could put together a roster that you do feel really good about. It’s just always trying to find win-wins. I think it was a way to create a win-win, and then hopefully that leads to a lot of wins this fall.”

“My mind-set was really to be a Viking. I would like to retire as a Viking, and so I would like to play my way into that, if you will. I know I’ve got to earn the right to do that.”

Cousins’ new deal runs through the 2023 season and gives him a no-trade clause. The Vikings put void years for 2024 and 2025 in the deal to spread out the cap hits from Cousins’ $25 million signing bonus, but he would be a free agent after 2023 under the terms of the current contract.

He’d be 35 at that point, meaning he could need another contract to meet his goal of retiring as a Viking. Cousins said Monday he understands he’ll have to play well enough to make that happen.

“If I could draw it up, it’d be, ‘Play well enough that you never have to play or wear another jersey anywhere else,’” Cousins said. “I’m going to work really hard to try to make that possible.”

Ex-Badger Brown dies

Gary Brown, who rushed for 4,300 yards while playing on three NFL teams in the 1990s before going on to coach running backs in the pro and college ranks, has died. He was 52.

Wisconsin’s athletic department and the Dallas Cowboys announced that Brown died Sunday. No cause of death was disclosed. Brown had battled cancer on multiple occasions.

Brown had coached Wisconsin’s running backs last season before departing for health-related reasons. He coached the Cowboys’ running backs from 2013-19.

“I am deeply saddened by Gary’s passing,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said in a statement. “Though he was only on our staff for a year, he had a profound impact on our players and our program. We are all better people for having known Gary.”

He spent the 2020 season away from football, with his wife disclosing on social media at the time that a tumor had been found around the bile duct and head of Brown’s pancreas. Brown had dealt with colon and liver cancer about a decade earlier.

“What it did for me is it made me appreciate every day, made me sort of maximize every day and make sure you don’t leave anything on the table in life, with your family, with football, whatever you’re doing at that particular point,” Brown said last summer. “It just made me focus on what’s good in your life and take advantage of everything you have in your life.”

Brown played in the NFL with the Houston Oilers (1991-95), San Diego Chargers (1997) and New York Giants (1998-99). The Oilers selected him out of Penn State in the eighth round of the 1991 draft.

He rushed for 1,002 yards in 1993 and 1,063 yards in 1998.

Brown followed that up with a productive coaching career.

When Brown worked as the Cowboys’ running backs coach on Jason Garrett’s staff, DeMarco Murray and Ezekiel Elliott each won NFL rushing titles and Darren McFadden had a 1,000-yard season. The Cowboys averaged at least 4 ½ yards per carry in each of Brown’s seven seasons.

“Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “His energy and spirit were infections. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way.”

Brown also had a four-year tenure as the Cleveland Browns’ running backs coach. Peyton Hillis and Trent Richardson each had 1,000-yard seasons while Brown coached them.

After taking the 2020 season off for health reasons, Brown coached Wisconsin’s running backs last season.

Brown played a big role in the emergence of Braelon Allen, who ran for 1,268 yards and eight touchdowns his freshman season after most schools had recruited him to play safety or linebacker.

Commanders keep Slye

The Washington Commanders re-signed kicker Joey Slye on Monday, a move designed to solidify a position that was in flux much of last season.

Slye signed a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with $2 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The 26-year-old is one of two kickers on the roster along with Brian Johnson, who was signed when Slye was out because of a hamstring injury.