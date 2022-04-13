Roger Goodell headlines Thursday festival at Campus Martius celebrating 2024 NFL Draft

Detroit — The Lions aren't on the clock, but the city of Detroit is.

The Detroit Sports Commission is hosting a free party downtown Thursday to celebrate the city being awarded the 2024 NFL Draft. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. at Campus Martius, and will feature NFL commissioner Roger Goodell among the speakers.

Lions owner Sheila Hamp and Visit Detroit president and CEO Claude Molinari will be among the dignitaries in attendance, as well as former Lions players.

"The NFL's decision to select Detroit as the host city for the 2024 NFL Draft is a huge win for our city and its residents and is a testament to the revitalization and synergy that is happening," Dave Beachnau, executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission, said in a statement this week. "We look forward to celebrating this momentous announcement with the community, NFL and the Lions organization."

As part of the celebration, there will be fan activities, giveaways, food and photo opportunities for fans.

The DSC also will unveil an interactive display celebrating the 2024 NFL Draft.

This will be the first time Detroit hosts the NFL Draft. It has been lobbying to host the event, which draws tens of thousands of fans, for several years.

Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Council president Mary Sheffield and Downtown Detroit Partnership CEO Eric Larson also are expected to be in attendance. Lions gameday DJ Ray Ya Dig will provide the music.

CBS and NFL Network analyst Charles Davis will be the emcee.

"Our mission at Visit Detroit is to attract large-scale events and activities that draw in residents from across the region," Molinari said. "We're confident the community celebration event and the 2024 NFL Draft will be just that."

