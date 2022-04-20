Lions 2022 draft preview: Offensive line isn't a priority, but options are available

Over the next several days, leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Detroit Lions’ roster and evaluating how the team might address each unit. Today: Offensive line.

► Current roster: Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell, Evan Brown, Ryan McCollum, Tommy Kraemer, Logan Stenberg, Matt Nelson, Dan Skipper