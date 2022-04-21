Former NFL GMs suggest two cornerbacks for Lions with No. 2 draft pick

Allen Park — Trends breed expectation and with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, teams typically spend the asset on a quarterback, offensive tackle or defensive lineman.

But if you've listened closely to Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, they've made it clear they won't be prisoners to traditional thinking. And while it's been easy to pencil the team an edge rusher in mock draft projections — whether that's Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux or Georgia's Travon Walker — maybe we really should be taking Detroit's brass at its word and anticipating an outside-the-box selection next Thursday.