Shea Patterson, Michigan Panthers fall to 0-2 with 10-6 loss to Generals

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson once again could not help the Michigan Panthers put together a balanced offensive attack, falling to the New Jersey Generals in a 10-6 loss to move to 0-2 in the 2022 USFL season Friday night.

Patterson finished 14-for-29 for only 124 and no touchdowns for the Panthers.

Generals DE Kolin Hill came up with a huge play early in the opening quarter, sacking Panthers QB Patterson as he stepped back to pass. On the ensuing drive, the Generals used that momentum to get on the board with a short field goal and take a 3-0 lead with 5:25 left in the first quarter.

USFL WEEK 2: MICHIGAN PANTHERS-NEW JERSEY GENERALS TOP PLAYS

Misfortune struck when Generals quarterback Luis Perez was picked off at midfield by Orion Stewart, and Panthers running back Cameron Scarlett got Michigan on the board with a short run on the following drive to grab a 6-3 advantage two minutes into the second period.

Scarlett carried the ball nine times for 22 yards and the Panthers only touchdown.

The lead wouldn't last long though, as Perez led a 11-play, 67-yard drive that was capped off after running back Darius Victor punched it in for the score from two yards out to officially give the Generals a 10-6 lead that would ultimately finish scoring for the contest.

Victor finished with a game-high 40 yards on 11 carries for New Jersey (1-1).