NFL Draft 2022: Your guide to Detroit Lions draft coverage

The NFL Draft is almost here.

By Thursday night, you'll know who the Detroit Lions are taking with the No. 2 pick. But before that, get up to date on everything you need to know about the draft with our comprehensive draft coverage guide.

When is the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft will run for three days from Thursday through Saturday.

Round 1: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28.

Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. Friday, April 29.

Rounds 4-7: Noon Saturday, April 30.

NFL Draft order

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) Atlanta Falcons Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles) Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles) Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins) Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

NFL Draft previews (by position)

► Quarterback

► Wide Receiver

► EDGE

► Linebacker

► Tight end

► Cornerback

► Running back

► Defensive tackle

► Offensive line

► Safety

Mock drafts

► Version 1.0 (Feb. 17)

► Version 2.0 (March 30)

Columnists

Niyo: No rush? Lions need to find a 'game-changer' off the edge

Niyo: Rewriting history of Lions' first-round picks over last two decades

Wojo: Lions can’t fall for fool’s gold in free agency or draft

Draft features

Grading the Lions' 2019 NFL draft picks, three years later

Sifting through various scenarios for Detroit Lions' first three picks in NFL Draft

Lions putting in extra work, trying to check boxes on potential No. 2 pick Thibodeaux

For Kayvon Thibodeaux, potential reunion with Lions' Penei Sewell a 'chance at greatness'

Former NFL GMs suggest two cornerbacks for Lions with No. 2 draft pick

Lions' Jared Goff not sweating possibility of team drafting a quarterback

Trade outlook

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Trade talk has cooled with No. 2 pick

ESPN's Todd McShay doesn't see Lions having trade market at No. 2: 'It sucks for Detroit this year'

Lions mailbags

How can Jared Goff keep his starting job heading into 2023?

How important is drafting a pass-rusher in Round 1?

Looking at expectations for Year 2 and Aidan Hutchinson in Honolulu blue