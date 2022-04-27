Justin Rogers' 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0

Allen Park — Finally months of speculation can come to a merciful end.

The NFL will conduct the first round of its annual draft Thursday night and we've got one final projection on how it could all shake out.

Obviously, our focus is on the Detroit Lions, who enter the night with the Nos. 2 and No. 32 selections. Unlike many years, including last, it's been trickier to discern what the team might do with its first choice. But some late reports out of Jacksonville that the Jaguars have moved off Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson in favor of another edge rusher or one of the offensive tackles would seemingly remove the mystery from Detroit's pick.