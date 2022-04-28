Here are a dozen options for Lions at the end of the first round

Allen Park — Leading up to Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft, most of the talk regarding the Detroit Lions has been centered around the No. 2 selection. And for good reason, given the star power that prospect typically offers.

So it's been easy to forget about Detroit's second pick, the final one of the draft's opening night, No. 32. It's a part of the return package from last year's Matthew Stafford trade and offers another opportunity to secure a starter and franchise building block for second-year general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell.