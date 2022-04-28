LIONS

Live updates: NFL Draft Round 1

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
The wait is over.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' time on the clock is nearing its end, which means that we're about to find out who's available for the Detroit Lions at No. 2. Will it be the hometown kid, Aidan Hutchinson, donning the Honolulu blue? Will it be Kayvon Thibodeaux or Travon Walker, the draft's other top pass rushers? Quarterback Malik Willis or safety Kyle Hamilton?

NFL Draft 2022: Your guide to Detroit Lions draft coverage

We'll find out all the answers to those questions on Thursday night as Round 1 of the NFL Draft gets underway, live from Las Vegas.

People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas.

NFL Draft Round 1

► What time: 8 p.m. Thursday

► Where: Las Vegas, NV

► How to watch: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN

Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. Friday, April 29.

Rounds 4-7: Noon Saturday, April 30.

NFL Draft order

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
  10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
  11. Washington Commanders
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
  16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
  19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
