Live updates: NFL Draft Round 1
Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
The wait is over.
The Jacksonville Jaguars' time on the clock is nearing its end, which means that we're about to find out who's available for the Detroit Lions at No. 2. Will it be the hometown kid, Aidan Hutchinson, donning the Honolulu blue? Will it be Kayvon Thibodeaux or Travon Walker, the draft's other top pass rushers? Quarterback Malik Willis or safety Kyle Hamilton?
NFL Draft 2022: Your guide to Detroit Lions draft coverage
We'll find out all the answers to those questions on Thursday night as Round 1 of the NFL Draft gets underway, live from Las Vegas.
NFL Draft Round 1
► What time: 8 p.m. Thursday
► Where: Las Vegas, NV
► How to watch: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN
Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. Friday, April 29.
Rounds 4-7: Noon Saturday, April 30.
NFL Draft order
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
- New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
- Washington Commanders
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
- New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
- New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)