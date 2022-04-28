Live updates: NFL Draft Round 1

The wait is over.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' time on the clock is nearing its end, which means that we're about to find out who's available for the Detroit Lions at No. 2. Will it be the hometown kid, Aidan Hutchinson, donning the Honolulu blue? Will it be Kayvon Thibodeaux or Travon Walker, the draft's other top pass rushers? Quarterback Malik Willis or safety Kyle Hamilton?

We'll find out all the answers to those questions on Thursday night as Round 1 of the NFL Draft gets underway, live from Las Vegas.

NFL Draft Round 1

► What time: 8 p.m. Thursday

► Where: Las Vegas, NV

► How to watch: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN

Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. Friday, April 29.

Rounds 4-7: Noon Saturday, April 30.

NFL Draft order