Aidan Hutchinson 'shooting for the stars' in helping with Lions' turnaround

Allen Park — Not even a full 24 hours after Aidan Hutchinson, the Plymouth native, who attended Divine Child and then became a Michigan football standout, was drafted No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions, the enormity of the moment hadn’t hit him.

Hutchinson joined receiver Jameson Williams on Friday at the Lions' facility to be formally introduced after both were first-round selections Thursday night in the NFL Draft. The three-day draft continues through Saturday.