Detroit Lions add Kentucky defensive lineman Joshua Paschal in 2nd round of 2022 NFL Draft

Justin Rogers
The Detroit News
Allen Park — After taking Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick Thursday night, the Detroit Lions grabbed a second defensive lineman in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting Kentucky's Joshua Paschal with the No. 46 pick. 

A three-year starter for the Wildcats, the 6-foot-3, 268-pounder played a variety alignments along the team's defensive front. As a fifth-year senior in 2021, he tallied 52 tackles, including 15 for a loss, to go with five sacks and a forced fumble. 

Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal (4) was selected in the second round by the Lions.

At the scouting combine in March, Paschal tested exceptionally well, posting elite explosion numbers via his vertical and broad jumps as well as his 10-yard and 20-yard splits on the 40-yard dash. 

"He's like a block of granite at the point of attack with low pads and a heavy anchor," NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.  "He has the twitch to see-and-shed against single blocks and the range to make a tackle a gap away. His face-up rush style lacks elusiveness and will see limited success off the edge, but his snap quickness fits perfectly as an interior rusher in sub-packages. Paschal might never be a star, but he's a good future starter with winning character that coaches and fans will grow to love."

Additionally, ahead of Kentucky's 2018 fall camp, Paschal was diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer, after having a painful lesion on his foot evaluated. It was addressed with two surgeries to remove the growth, followed by a year of immunotherapy treatments and medication. 

With the selection, he joins a suddenly deep pass-rushing group in Detroit, headed by Hutchinson, brothers Romeo and Julian Okwara, and the team's sack and quarterback pressure leader from a year ago, Charles Harris. 

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has shown a willingness to address a position multiple times with early draft picks each of his first two seasons at the helm. Last year, he selected defensive tackles with the team's second- and third-round choices, taking Washington's Levi Onwuzurike and North Carolina State's Alim McNeill. 

