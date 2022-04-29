Lions add a safety in third round of NFL Draft, select Illinois' Kerby Joseph

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions addressed one of their biggest roster needs late in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, selecting Illinois safety Kerby Joseph.

After spending much of his first three seasons as a backup receiver for the Illini, the 6-foot-1 Joseph entered the starting defender in 2021 and immediately proved to be a playmaker. In 12 games, he recorded 57 tackles, five interceptions and recovered three fumbles.

Joseph aligned deep on the majority of his defensive snaps last season. Combined with his range and ball skills, he's a natural fit for Detroit's split-safety coverage scheme, implemented last season under defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Joseph enters a depth chart in Detroit that has little long-term stability beyond Tracy Walker, who signed a new, three-year contract with the Lions this offseason.

Will Harris, a third-round pick in 2019, is entering the final season of his rookie contract, while free-agent addition DeShon Elliott, who started 16 games with the Ravens in 2020 but has otherwise struggled with staying healthy, signed with Detroit on a one-year prove-it deal.

Beyond his defensive contributions, Joseph was a key special-teams contributor during his college career, particularly as a gunner on punts. He played more than 400 overall snaps with those units, logging 16 tackles, including a safety while covering a punt against Nebraska last season.

The Lions didn't hide their interest in Joseph throughout the process, meeting with him at the Senior Bowl and scouting combine before hosting him for one of the team's 30 allotted pre-draft visits.

Meet Kerby Joseph

Position: Safety

College: Illinois

Height/weight: 6-foot-1/203 pounds

Round/overall: 3/97

Notable stats: He had a breakout year in 2021, becoming the fifth Illini safety in the last 50 years to earn All-Big Ten first-team honors after recording 57 tackles, seven passes defensed, five interceptions and three fumble recoveries in 12 games.

Analysis: Detroit’s secondary is a work in progress and Joseph should provide some needed help. He figures to at least carve out a role as a backup in the back end while contributing on special teams. With his athleticism, range and length, it isn't out of the question that he'll push for playing time as a starter in Year 1.

