Live updates: Day 2 of the NFL Draft, Lions with picks 46 and 97

Nolan Bianchi

Special to The Detroit News

Follow along with live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as Round 2 of the NFL Draft gets underway on Friday, live from Las Vegas at 7 p.m.

The Lions entered the draft with three picks in the second and third rounds, but that dipped to two after they orchestrated a trade on opening night, moving up 20 spots to grab wide receiver Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall selection.

Detroit has picks 46 and 97 tonight. Each team has seven minutes to make a selection so, barring another trade up in the draft, the Lions should be selecting around 8:30 p.m. with 13 teams ahead of them in the second round.

NFL Draft 2022

Rounds 2 and 3: 7 p.m. Friday

Rounds 4-7: Noon Saturday

Where: Las Vegas

How to watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network.

Round 2 draft order

(33) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(34) Minnesota Vikings

(35) Tennessee Titans

(36) New York Giants

(37) Houston Texans

(38) New York Jets

(39) Chicago Bears

(40) Seattle Seahawks

(41) Seattle Seahawks

(42) Indianapolis Colts

(43) Atlanta Falcons

(44) Cleveland Browns

(45) Baltimore Ravens

(46) Detroit Lions

(47) Washington Commanders

(48) Chicago Bears

(49) New Orleans Saints

(50) Kansas City Chiefs

(51) Philadelphia Eagles

(52) Pittsburgh Steelers

(53) Green Bay Packers

(54) New England Patriots

(55) Arizona Cardinals

(56) Dallas Cowboys

(57) Buffalo Bills

(58) Atlanta Falcons

(59) Green Bay Packers

(60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(61) San Francisco 49ers

(62) Kanas City Chiefs

(63) Cincinnati Bengals

(64) Denver Broncos

Round 3

(65) Jacksonville Jaguars

(66) Minnesota Vikings

(67) New York Giants

(68) Houston Texans

(69) Tennessee Titans

(70) Jacksonville Jaguars

(71) Chicago Bears

(72) Seattle Seahawks

(73) Indianapolis Colts

(74) Atlanta Falcons

(75) Denver Broncos

(76) Baltimore Ravens

(77) Minnesota Vikings

(78) Cleveland Browns

(79) Los Angeles Chargers

(80) Houston Texans

(81) New York Giants

(82) Atlanta Falcons

(83) Philadelphia Eagles

(84) Pittsburgh Steelers

(85) New England Patriots

(86) Las Vegas Raiders

(87) Arizona Cardinals

(88) Dallas Cowboys

(89) Buffalo Bills

(90) Tennessee Titans

(91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(92) Green Bay Packers

(93) San Francisco 49ers

(94) New England Patriots

(95) Cincinnati Bengals

(96) Denver Broncos

(97) Detroit Lions

(98) Washington Commanders

(99) Cleveland Browns

(100) Arizona Cardinals

(101) New York Jets

(102) Miami Dolphins

(103) Kansas City Chiefs

(104) Los Angeles Rams

(105) San Francisco 49ers