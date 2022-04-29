New receiver Jameson Williams should satisfy Lions' need for speed
James Hawkins
The Detroit News
Allen Park — The Lions didn’t need to see Jameson Williams run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine to know he was the fastest receiver in this draft class.
The GPS tracking data general manager Brad Holmes and the team utilized had already told them the Alabama burner was tops in that department. But if Williams did have the opportunity to train and run at the pre-draft event, he’s confident he would’ve set a record.