Report: Lions made an offer for Deebo Samuel prior to drafting Jameson Williams

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions made a bold, aggressive move on Thursday night, trading up 20 spots in the first round to select speedy Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. But prior to making that deal and selection, the team reportedly made a swing for disgruntled San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Deebo Samuel.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, making an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," both the Lions and New York Jets made aggressive offers for Samuel Thursday night.

"The Jets offered pick 10 and a (later) pick swap, so basically like the equivalent of between pick 13 and pick 14," Rapoport said. "And the 49ers wouldn't do it. The Lions had an offer on the table. Of course, the Lions ended up moving up for Jameson Williams, so they go their guy eventually.

"The 49ers just wouldn't engage and I think everyone was just sort of waiting."

Rapoport didn't clarify specifically what the Lions offered, but it was presumably a package similar to what they sent the Minnesota Vikings to snag Williams — picks 32, 34 and 66 for picks 12 and 46.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes had been asked about his interest in Samuel last week and answered vaguely.

"We discuss every player that could become available," Holmes said. "Any time a player becomes available, any time a player is being discussed on the trade market, we do have discussion. But we leave them in-house and I’ll just keep it at that."

Samuel earned first-team All-Pro honors last season after racking up 1,770 yards and 14 touchdowns from scrimmage. He reportedly requested a trade earlier this month, but the team has been team has been reluctant to acquiesce.

"I can't ever imagine wanting to move on from Deebo," general manager John Lynch told reporters this week. "You put yourself through the exercises of, even though we don't have a first-round pick, you have to be thorough in this process and prepare for everything. So, you go through it and do that. He's just too good of a player

"We've got nothing but love for him and nothing but appreciation for what he's brought, but you just don't let guys like that walk," Lynch continued. "I can't envision a scenario where we would (trade him)."

A Samuel trade would have fit in well during a wild opening night of the draft where two other veteran receivers were dealt. The Baltimore Ravens shipped Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals, reconnecting him with college quarterback Kyler Murray. And the Tennessee Titans sent A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for picks 18 and 101. He also reportedly agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension with the Eagles.

Samuel, a second-round pick in 2019, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, meaning he's also in line for an extension. It's expected that deal will top Brown's new pact, annually.

Williams, on the other hand, will receive a four-year, rookie-scale contract worth approximately $20 million from the Lions. Additionally, as a first-round pick, the team will hold a fifth-year option.

