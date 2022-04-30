Detroit Lions' 2022 undrafted free agent tracker

Allen Park — Now that the NFL Draft is complete, the Detroit Lions have begun to reach out to undrafted players to fill out the roster. Below is a list of prospects who have reportedly agreed with the team.

Note: There is some fluidity with these announcements because the agreements won't be formalized for a few days.

This list will continually be updated as new information becomes available:

► Kalil Pimpleton, WR, Central Michigan

► Demetrius Taylor, DT, Appalachian State

► Obinna Eze, OT, TCU

► Greg Bell, RB, San Diego State

► Nolan Given, TE, Southeastern

► Corey Sutton, WR, Appalachian State

► Josh Johnson, WR, Tulsa

► Derrick Deese, TE, San Jose State

► Cedrick Boswell, DB, Miami (Ohio)