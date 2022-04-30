LIONS

Detroit Lions' 2022 undrafted free agent tracker

Justin Rogers
The Detroit News
Allen Park — Now that the NFL Draft is complete, the Detroit Lions have begun to reach out to undrafted players to fill out the roster. Below is a list of prospects who have reportedly agreed with the team.

Note: There is some fluidity with these announcements because the agreements won't be formalized for a few days.

This list will continually be updated as new information becomes available:

Kalil Pimpleton, WR, Central Michigan 

► Demetrius Taylor, DT, Appalachian State

► Obinna Eze, OT, TCU

Greg Bell, RB, San Diego State

Nolan Given, TE, Southeastern

Corey Sutton, WR, Appalachian State

 ► Josh Johnson, WR, Tulsa

 ► Derrick Deese, TE, San Jose State

 ► Cedrick Boswell, DB, Miami (Ohio)

