Detroit Lions select CB Chase Lucas in seventh round of NFL Draft

Allen Park — The Lions wrapped up their NFL Draft haul the same way they started it — on defense.

Detroit used the seventh-round pick it acquired in a same-day trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to select Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas, at No. 238 overall, on Saturday.

A five-year starter with the Sun Devils, Lucas’ career trajectory didn’t go quite as planned after he earned second-team All-Pac-12 and Freshman All-American honors in 2017. He followed that with a career year in 2018, posting a career-high 62 tackles, eight passes defended, six tackles for loss and three interceptions.

While Lucas was never able to match that production again, he was a solid starter over his final three seasons at Arizona State. He received second-team all-conference honors again in 2020 and didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage this past season.

In total, he made 49 career starts at Arizona State, which ranks second in program history.

