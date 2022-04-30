Detroit Lions select tight end James Mitchell in fifth round of NFL Draft

Allen Park — With the team's first pick of the draft's third and final day, the Detroit Lions selected Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell in the fifth round, No. 177 overall.

A versatile prospect, Mitchell averaged an impressive 16.1 yards per catch on 52 receptions during this three-year career, splitting his time between lining up off-tackle and in the slot for the Hokies.

Mitchell is currently recovering from a torn ACL he suffered early in the 2021 season, but is expected to be ready by training camp. The injury, which limited him to just two games, likely impacted the 6-foot-4, 249 pounds draft stock.

"Mitchell has the foot agility and athleticism to separate on a regular basis if he can tighten up his route running and play closer to his top speed," NFL.com analyst Lance Zeirlein wrote. "He's capable of attacking the seams and is talented with the ball in his hands when he has run-after-catch opportunities. As a run blocker, Mitchell puts in adequate effort but his man ends up near the action or making a play on too many snaps. He has the size to play in-line but might be best suited in a role as a pass-catching H-back."

Mitchell provides Detroit with needed depth behind former Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson. Brock Wright, an undrafted free agent last season, and free-agent addition Garrett Griffin are also expected to compete for playing time.

