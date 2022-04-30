Lions snag Jackson State edge rusher James Houston at pick No. 217

Allen Park — For the third time in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected an edge rusher, taking Jackson State's James Houston in the sixth round, pick No. 217 overall.

Houston is undersized for the edge, at six-foot, 244 pounds, but compensates with 34 1/4-inch arms. He exploded for 16.5 sacks as a senior and had a knack for knocking the ball loose from ball carriers, forcing seven fumbles in 2021.

His calling card is his explosive first step, reflected in both his impressive vertical jump and 10-yard split time.

Houston spent his first four seasons at the University of Florida, although he was suspended the first year, along with eight teammates, for their role in a credit card fraud scheme. He transferred to Jackson State ahead of the 2021 campaign after graduating with a degree in educational sciences.

At Florida, Houston played more off the ball as a reserve linebacker and special teams contributor.

"His Florida tape gives insight into his potential as an aggressive, downhill linebacker with modest instincts and results from the middle," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein writes. "He's shorter and smaller than teams like along the edge, but plays with an instinctive rush approach that effectively utilizes his explosive athleticism and bend to overwhelm FCS tackles. Despite a lack of ideal size, his value on special teams and upside as a rusher could create a late-round opportunity in the league."

