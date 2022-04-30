Lions select LB Malcolm Rodriguez in sixth round

Allen Park — The Lions added another defensive piece to the mix on the third and final day of the NFL Draft.

With their first pick of the sixth round, No. 188 overall, they selected Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez on Saturday. Four of Detroit’s first six picks have been spent on the defense.

While undersized at 5-foot-11 and 232 pounds, Rodriguez was highly productive with the Cowboys and racked up All-Big 12 honors in three straight seasons.

This past season, he was seemingly around the ball all the time and earned All-American honors after racking up 76 solo tackles and 130 total tackles, marks that ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, among all FBS players. He also notched 16 tackles for loss, 10 QB hurries, five pass breakups four forced fumbles and three sacks in 14 starts.

Rodriguez was a dual-threat quarterback in high school, leading his team to three consecutive state titles in Oklahoma, and spent his first two seasons at Oklahoma State at safety before switching to the linebacker spot, where he thrived.

The Lions originally had the No. 181 pick, but they moved back seven spots in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and received a seventh-round selection, No. 237, in the deal.

