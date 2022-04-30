Live updates: Commanders draft North Carolina QB Sam Howell to start Round 5

Follow along with live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as Round 3 of the NFL Draft gets underway on Saturday, live from Las Vegas at noon.

Round 5

144. Washington Commanders — Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Round 4

143. Tennessee Titans — Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

142. Los Angeles Rams — Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State

141. Baltimore Ravens — Damarion Williams, CB, Houston

140. Green Bay Packers — Zach Tom, C, Wake Forest

139. Baltimore Ravens — Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

138. Pittsburgh Steelers — Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

137. New England Patriots — Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

136. Cincinnati Bengals — Cordell Volson, G, North Dakota State

135. Kansas City Chiefs — Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State University

134. San Francisco 49ers — Spencer Burford, G, Texas-San Antonio

133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jake Camarda, P, Georgia

132. Green Bay Packers — Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

131. Tennessee Titans — Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

130. Baltimore Ravens — Jordan Stout, P, Penn State

129. Dallas Cowboys — Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

128. Baltimore Ravens — Charlie Kola, TE, Iowa

127. New England Patriots — Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State

126. Las Vegas Raiders — Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU

125. Miami Dolphins — Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

124. Cleveland Browns — Cade York, K, LSU

123. Los Angeles Chargers — Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

122. Las Vegas Raiders — Zamir White, RB, Georgia

121. New England Patriots — Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State

120. Carolina Panthers — Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

119. Baltimore Ravens — Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

118. Minnesota Vikings — Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

117. New York Jets — Michael Clemons, DE, Texas A&M

116. Denver Broncos — Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State

115. Denver Broncos — Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh

114. New York Giants — Dane Belton, S, Iowa

113. Washington Commanders — Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

112. New York Giants — Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

111. New York Jets — Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

110. Baltimore Ravens — Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

109. Seattle Seahawks — Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

108. Cleveland Browns — Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

107. Houston Texans — Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

106. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Cade Otton, TE, Washington

Detroit Lions add 'versatile' Kentucky D-lineman Joshua Paschal in 2nd round of NFL Draft

Aidan Hutchinson 'shooting for the stars' in helping with Lions' turnaround

New receiver Jameson Williams should satisfy Lions' need for speed

NFL Draft 2022

The final day of the NFL Draft is upon us.

The Lions went out and grabbed Kentucky EDGE Josh Paschal and Illinois safety Kerby Joseph on Friday night in Rounds 2 and 3, and have picks No. 177 (Round 5), 181 (Round 6) and 217 (Round 6) to close things out on Saturday.

Rounds 4-7: Noon Saturday

Where: Las Vegas

How to watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network.