Live updates: Commanders draft North Carolina QB Sam Howell to start Round 5
Follow along with live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as Round 3 of the NFL Draft gets underway on Saturday, live from Las Vegas at noon.
Round 5
144. Washington Commanders — Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Round 4
143. Tennessee Titans — Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland
142. Los Angeles Rams — Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State
141. Baltimore Ravens — Damarion Williams, CB, Houston
140. Green Bay Packers — Zach Tom, C, Wake Forest
139. Baltimore Ravens — Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
138. Pittsburgh Steelers — Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
137. New England Patriots — Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky
136. Cincinnati Bengals — Cordell Volson, G, North Dakota State
135. Kansas City Chiefs — Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State University
134. San Francisco 49ers — Spencer Burford, G, Texas-San Antonio
133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jake Camarda, P, Georgia
132. Green Bay Packers — Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
131. Tennessee Titans — Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
130. Baltimore Ravens — Jordan Stout, P, Penn State
129. Dallas Cowboys — Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
128. Baltimore Ravens — Charlie Kola, TE, Iowa
127. New England Patriots — Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State
126. Las Vegas Raiders — Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU
125. Miami Dolphins — Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
124. Cleveland Browns — Cade York, K, LSU
123. Los Angeles Chargers — Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
122. Las Vegas Raiders — Zamir White, RB, Georgia
121. New England Patriots — Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State
120. Carolina Panthers — Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
119. Baltimore Ravens — Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
118. Minnesota Vikings — Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
117. New York Jets — Michael Clemons, DE, Texas A&M
116. Denver Broncos — Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State
115. Denver Broncos — Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh
114. New York Giants — Dane Belton, S, Iowa
113. Washington Commanders — Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
112. New York Giants — Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
111. New York Jets — Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana
110. Baltimore Ravens — Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
109. Seattle Seahawks — Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
108. Cleveland Browns — Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
107. Houston Texans — Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
106. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Cade Otton, TE, Washington
NFL Draft 2022
The final day of the NFL Draft is upon us.
The Lions went out and grabbed Kentucky EDGE Josh Paschal and Illinois safety Kerby Joseph on Friday night in Rounds 2 and 3, and have picks No. 177 (Round 5), 181 (Round 6) and 217 (Round 6) to close things out on Saturday.
Rounds 4-7: Noon Saturday
Where: Las Vegas
How to watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network.