Southfield-Lathrup product Eyioma Uwazurike taken by Broncos in 4th round of NFL Draft

Eyioma Uwazurike, a Southfield-Lathrup product who developed into an All-Big 12 performer at Iowa State, was selected Saturday by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 316-pound Uwazurike was taken with the 11th pick in the fourth round, No. 116 overall.

As a senior for the Cyclones, Uwazurike tallied 12 tackles for loss, including nine sacks.

