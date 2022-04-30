Ten prospects to watch as Detroit Lions head to Day 3 of the NFL Draft
Justin Rogers
The Detroit News
Allen Park — After taking two defenders on the second day of the draft, the Detroit Lions will enter the final four rounds scheduled to pick three more times (177, 181, 217).
That's a long wait to start Saturday, which kicks off with Tampa Bay at No. 106, but there's always an opportunity to gain more selections via trade. Just last year, the Lions proved that, acquiring a second fourth-round pick early in the day.