Monday's NFL: Steelers decline option on ex-Wolverine Devin Bush

Associated Press

Pittsburgh — Former Wolverine Devin Bush will be playing for his job in 2022.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have declined the fifth-year option on the inside linebacker, meaning he can become a free agent next spring.

Pittsburgh traded up in the first round of the 2019 draft to take Bush with the 10th overall pick. Bush played well as a rookie, getting 109 tackles with two interceptions and a sack while finishing third in the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Bush’s career, however, hit a setback when he tore the ACL in his left knee against Cleveland in October 2020.

He returned in time to start the 2021 season but saw his playing time fluctuate. He played 79% of the defensive snaps last fall, compared to 82% as a rookie and 90% pre-injury in 2020.

Bush, the son of former NFL safety Devin Bush Sr., had 70 tackles with two sacks in 2021.

This is the third time in the past four years that Pittsburgh has not exercised the fifth-year option on a former first-round pick. The Steelers let cornerback Artie Burns – their first-round selection in 2016 – walk after the 2019 season. They also didn’t exercise the fifth-year option on 2018 first-round pick Terrell Edmunds, though they did re-sign Edmunds to a one-year deal late last month.

Hopkins suspended 6 games

The Arizona Cardinals are going to have to figure out a way to score points and win games without their top receiver.

Three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Monday.

It’s a stunning blow for the Cardinals, who finished with an 11-6 record last season but faded down the stretch when Hopkins was out of the lineup because of injuries. Arizona had an 8-2 record when Hopkins was in the lineup and just a 3-5 mark, including the playoffs, when he was not.

Now they’ll be without the 29-year-old – who turns 30 next month – for a big chunk of the upcoming season.

Hopkins played in 10 games last season, catching 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed much of the last half of the season, including the team’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, because of hamstring and knee injuries.

The Cardinals softened the loss of Hopkins by adding a receiver during last week’s NFL draft, acquiring Marquise Brown from the Ravens for the No. 23 overall pick. Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver last season and college teammates with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray when the two were at Oklahoma.

Hopkins’ suspension likely means a bigger role for Brown, veteran A.J. Green and second-year standout Rondale Moore, along with tight end Zach Ertz, during the season’s first six weeks.

Hopkins has been one of the league’s most productive receivers during his nine-year career, which includes six 1,000-yard seasons. He played his first seven seasons with the Texans before being traded in 2020 to the Cardinals.

Hopkins is allowed to participate in the team’s preseason practices and games.