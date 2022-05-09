Lions come to terms on contract with No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have reached an agreement on contract terms with No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson, according to the player's agent.

The NFL Network is reporting the standard four-year pact is worth a fully guaranteed $35.7 million, which includes a hefty $23.2 million signing bonus. As a first-round pick, the Lions also hold a fifth-year option on the deal for the 2026 season. That must be exercised by May, 2024.

The Lions made Hutchinson the No. 2 overall pick in the draft late last month after the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker to open the first round. Hutchinson, a local high school standout who went on to star at the University of Michigan, is being looked at as a foundational building block for general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell's program in Detroit.

Hutchinson is expected to provide an immediate boost to Detroit's anemic pass rush, which has finished near the bottom of the NFL each of the past three seasons. As a senior, his 14 sacks set Michigan's single-season record, previously held by Hutchinson's father, Chris.

“Just know that I’m always shooting for the stars,” Hutchinson said about his rookie-season goals in Detroit. “Whatever that may be in your head for me, that’s what you can think. That’s always how I’ve done it. I’ll be shooting for the stars."

Hutchinson should see his first action in a Lions uniform this weekend when the team holds its annual rookie minicamp. The three-day event starts Friday.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers