Lions cut five players ahead of rookie minicamp

Allen Park — The Lions trimmed five players from the roster Tuesday to make room for the team's incoming crop of undrafted signings ahead of this weekend's rookie minicamp.

The Lions announced linebackers Tavante Beckett and Rashod Berry, cornerback Parnell Motley and tight ends Jared Pinkney and Matt Sokol have been waived. Pinkney departs with an injury settlement.

All but Sokol appeared in a game for the Lions last season, but none played more than 100 snaps, including special teams.

The Lions are expected to announce their undrafted free-agent signings late this week.

Among the names expected to join the team this weekend are Central Michigan wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, Appalachian State defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor, TCU offensive tackle Obinna Eze, San Diego State running back Greg Bell, Southeastern tight end Nolan Given, Appalachian State wide receiver Corey Sutton, Tulsa wide receiver Josh Johnson, San Jose State tight end Derrick Deese, Miami (Ohio) defensive back Cedrick Boswell, Ferris State offensive lineman Zein Obeid, Michigan State offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis and Virginia Tech cornerback Jermaine Waller.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers