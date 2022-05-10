Breaking down Josh Paschal, Lions' second-round draft pick: A film review

During the short, few months between the end of the regular season and the NFL Draft, it's impossible to gain an in-depth understanding of the hundreds of college prospects coming into the league.

As a beat reporter covering one team, I do my best to at least achieve a surface-level understanding of as many of the prospects as I can, but admittedly lean heavily on the work of dedicated and trusted analysts such as the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein, The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Pro Football Focus and several others to help formulate that basic understanding of the players.