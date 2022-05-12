Report: Lions get two more rookie deals done, including first-rounder Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions are husting to get the team's rookie class under contract ahead of the start of Friday's rookie minicamp, reaching agreements on standard four-year deals with wide receiver Jameson Williams and safety Kerby Joseph, according to the NFL Network.

Williams' deal is for a fully guaranteed $17.5 million. As a first-round pick, the contract also carries a fifth-year, team option. Joseph, a compensatory selection at the end of the third round, received a four-year pact worth a little more than $5 million, including an $849,020 signing bonus.

The team agreed to contracts with No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson and seventh-round choice Chase Lucas earlier in the week.

In addition to the rookie agreements, the team also announced the release of two players on Thursday, safety Jalen Elliott and wide receiver Javon McKinley.

Elliott, an undrafted signing out of Notre Dame in 2020, appeared in eight games for the Lions last season, including one start, recording 12 tackles. McKinley, also undrafted out of Notre Dame, had multiple stints on the team's practice squad as a rookie in 2021, but didn't appear in a regular-season game.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers