Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams, other Lions rookies get initial uniform numbers

Allen Park — Reporting for rookie minicamp on Friday, the Detroit Lions' draft class was assigned uniform numbers in the morning.

That group was led by No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, who was able to keep the No. 97 both he and his father Chris wore at the University of Michigan. That number was most recently worn in Detroit by defensive tackle Nick Williams. He remains a free agent after his contract expired in March.

Detroit's other first-round selection, Jameson Williams, will initially sport the No. 18 for the Lions, which was held by Khadarel Hodge last season. Interestingly, the No. 1 Williams donned in college is currently unclaimed.

Below are the other number assignments:

Defensive lineman Josh Paschal — No. 93

Safety Kerby Joseph — No. 31

Tight end James Mitchell — No. 82

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez — No. 44

Linebacker James Houston — No. 59

Cornerback Chase Lucas — No. 36

A reminder, rookies are limited to only a handful of options, mostly players who weren't re-signed in free agency or recently cut. When the Lions trim the roster to 53 ahead of the regular season, those players who make the team will be given an opportunity to change to any newly available number.

