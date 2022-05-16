Lions free-agent additions get uniform numbers

Allen Park — The six players the Detroit Lions signed in free agency officially received uniform numbers on Monday.

Best known for belonging to Jason Hanson, DJ Chark will wear No. 4 with the Lions. During his four years in Jacksonville, the veteran receiver sported the No. 17, after donning No. 7 while playing for LSU.

In Detroit, Trinity Benson is currently No. 17, while No. 7 is retired after last being worn by Hall of Famer Dutch Clark in 1938. The player to most recently wear No. 4 with the Lions wasn't Hanson, but backup quarterback Chase Daniel.

In addition to Chark, safety DeShon Elliott will be No. 5, cornerback Mike Hughes No. 23, linebacker Chris Board No. 49 and tight end Garrett Griffin No. 86.

Jarrad Davis, Detroit's first-round pick in 2017, is getting back the No. 40 he wore during his previous four years with the franchise. Cornerback Mark Gilbert took the number after being signed by the Lions last season, but he's switching to No. 29 this year.

The other notable uniform change this offseason will be cornerback Jeff Okudah moving to No. 1. It will be the former first-round pick's third different number in three seasons, previously wearing No. 30 and the No. 23 that now belongs to Hughes.

