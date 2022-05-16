Lions sign LB Natrez Patrick after weekend tryout

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Natrez Patrick after the young veteran received an extended tryout as part of the team's rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Patrick attended the University of Georgia, appearing in 44 games for the Bulldogs from 2015-19, including 26 starts. The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder tallied 160 tackles (14.0 for a loss) during his time at the school.

After going undrafted in 2019, Patrick signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Lions general manager Brad Holmes was serving as the Rams college scouting director at the time. Splitting his time between the practice squad and active roster, Patrick averaged more than 200 special teams snaps his two years with the franchise.

Patrick was claimed off waivers by the Broncos last year, but spent the season on injured reserve after suffering a leg injury during an offseason practice.

To clear room on the roster, the Lions waived linebacker Jessie Lemonier. A better fit for Detroit's defensive scheme last year, he had played 161 defensive snaps as an edge rushing outside linebacker.